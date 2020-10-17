Lara Dutta opens up on shooting 'Bellbottom during COVID times

Actress Lara Dutta recently opened up about shooting in the thick of a global pandemic, recounting how the challenges during this unusual time were dealt with professionalism and personal attention on the sets of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom'.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller was shot extensively in Scotland and young producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh ensured that the cast and crew feel totally safe on and off the sets. Under Pooja Entertainment, 'Bellbottom' became the first film to start and finish shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about her experience shooting in an outdoor location while a global pandemic has gripped the world, Lara said, "Initially, it was normal to feel a little anxious considering that Covid-19 cases were rising rapidly in India. But I felt immediate reassurance and confidence when I saw the many protocols in place and how correctly things were being handled."

She added, "Ours was the first film to be shot after the lockdown but despite the nervousness, we were all eager to get back to work."

"We were all taken in a chartered flight to Scotland to retain and contain the safety bubble. On landing, we were tested again and sent into a two-week quarantine. It did not, however, feel that we were imprisoned as we had the company of each other. Akshay and Deepshikha had brought their kids and so had I. It was like being with an extended family and since all of us had tested negative, we spent time with each other and kept the circle tight and safe for each other, especially the children. So this gave me a sense of security," Lara said.

About the thrill of returning to work, Lara told in a media statement, "When the shooting finally began, I was the first actor on the sets. To be part of the first film to be shot after the lockdown felt hugely gratifying. I felt grateful to be on a set where every single precaution possible was being taken, sanitisation was meticulous and the cast and crew were checked every day. Everything was secure, right from the food delivery on sets to the drivers who took us to and fro. Yes, we had to remove our masks during scenes but because we felt safe in a strictly regulated environment, we just wanted to do our job to the best of our abilities. "

Bellbottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh finds itself in the company of a handful of international, mega-budget films that got back on the floors during the pandemic such as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and Jurassic Park: Dominion, managing to shoot in an unprecedented environment.