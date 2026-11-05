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Lara Dutta calls Kaikeyi 'most misunderstood woman in history', hopes to 'do justice' to Lord Rama's stepmother in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Lara Dutta has opened up about playing Queen Kaikeyi in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part One, and even called Lord Rama's stepmother the most misunderstood woman in history.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 09:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Lara Dutta calls Kaikeyi 'most misunderstood woman in history', hopes to 'do justice' to Lord Rama's stepmother in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana
Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Lara Dutta reflected on playing Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In a heartfelt note, Lara described the film as an "extraordinary privilege" for her.  She wrote, "What began many years ago as a fervent wish… to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself… something woven into the very fabric of our being. And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity."

Kaikeyi is the most misunderstood woman in history: Lara Dutta

Speaking about the character of Mata Kaikeyi that she portrayed in the epic, she added, "What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity… her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse. A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take."

Also read: Ramayana Part One: Ending, post-credit scene explained, Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman, what holds for Ranbir, Yash, Sai in Part Two

I hope I do justice to Mata Kaikeyi: Lara Dutta

Stating that she feels humbled and deeply grateful, Lara Dutta wrote, "Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi. That you will look beyond the perceptions of centuries and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition." Giving a shoutout to the team of Ramayana and the makers, he concluded, "Some stories are not merely told. They are lived, felt, and carried within us. This is one such story."

Also read: Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

 

In her post, Lara Dutta also shared a carousel of pictures, giving fans closer glimpses of her character as Mata Kaikeyi. 
Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, has opened in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. It also features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, while Yash portrays Ravan.

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

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