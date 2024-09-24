Twitter
Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai revealed Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's reaction to the film's Oscar entry.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 02:33 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Recently, Laapataa Ladies beat 208 films including Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, All We Imagine As Light, and others to become India's official entry to Oscars 2025. Even though the film flopped at the box office, it gained immense success on OTT. 

Now, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sneha Desai shared how Kiran Rao and her shrieked in excitement on a phone call after knowing that Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to Oscars 2025.

When asked about her first reaction to the Laapataa Ladies being announced as India's official entry to Oscars 2025, Sneha Desai said, "I was at Kiran ma’am’s place when this happened. Tanhaji Das Gupta, the executive producer, Kiran Ma’am and I were sitting together and discussing a future project we might work together on. And our phones were shut, on silent and it was after we dispersed that all of us saw the amount of messages and missed calls we got. We all shrieked in delight. Because when we were together, we didn’t get to know and it was a surreal moment when we got to know."

She further revealed Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's first reaction to Laapataa Ladies' Oscar entry and said, "I haven’t had the chance to talk to Aamir sir, I intend to talk to him today but had a chance to talk to Kiran ma’am and for first 10 minutes, all we did was shriek into each other’s phones. We were totally thrilled and in absolute disbelief when it had just happened. I cannot even imagine what all was going through us at that moment. There were tears, smiles, and just so much excitement." 

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama film written by Sneha Desai, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, and tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
