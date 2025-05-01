A team has already been set up to find the poachers and anyone who might have helped the Chhaya Kadam get the wildlife meat.

The Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a city-based NGO, has written a letter to the Thane Chief Conservator of Forests and the Divisional Forest Officer. In the letter, they raised concerns about actress Chhaya Kadam’s recent statement claiming she had eaten meat from protected wild animals.

In response, the forest department is getting ready to investigate the issue. A team has already been set up to find the poachers and anyone who might have helped the actress get the meat. While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rakesh Bhoir, the investigating officer in the case, said, “We got in touch with Kadam over the phone, where she informed us that she is out of town for a professional trip and will return only after four days. She has informed her of she seeking a legal advice and appearing before us for the investigation.”

Meanwhile, another officer mentioned “Based on the video interview Kadam gave to a radio channel, we will track down the poachers in the area where the alleged activity took place and ensure that strict action is taken against the culprits.”

Kadam, who acted in the movie Laapataa Ladies, reportedly said in a video interview shared by a radio channel that she had eaten meat from protected wild animals. In the YouTube video, she mentioned eating animals like mouse deer, rabbits, wild boar, monitor lizard, and porcupine.

In the complaint, PAWS stated , “Our team came across an interview of actress Chhaya Kadam where she claimed to have eaten meat of protected wildlife species such as mouse deer, rabbits, wild boar, monitor lizard, and porcupine in a radio interview posted on YouTube. This sends a wrong message to the public and constitutes an offence under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. We also request that relevant sections of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 be applied. The interview should be considered as an admission of guilt. We urge you to investigate and take legal action against her and others involved in this criminal activity of wildlife poaching for meat."

Sunish Subramanian Kunju, who serves as an Honorary Wildlife Warden and heads OIPA, AMMA Care Foundation, and PAWS-Mumbai, expressed serious concern over the incident.

He said, “It is shocking to see a public figure openly admit to consuming meat from protected wildlife species. On one hand, we are working hard to raise awareness about wildlife conservation, and on the other hand, some individuals are openly breaking the law. The forest department must investigate where she obtained this meat and take legal action against all those involved in the poaching."

