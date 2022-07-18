Lalit Modi gives career advice to Ranveer Singh after actor reacts to his relationship with Sushmita Sen

File photo

Lalit Modi made a surprising revelation regarding his personal life, announcing that he is currently dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, sparking a lot of reactions from the filmmaking and Bollywood fraternity.

One of the first celebrities to react to their relationship was actor Ranveer Singh, who showered the couple with love and support. Commenting on Lalit Modi’s Instagram post with Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh has posted a comment with a heart and an evil eye amulet emoji.

Replying to Singh’s comment on his post, Lalit Modi thanked him for his good wishes and also gave him some career advice regarding cash and producers. Calling Ranveer his “brother”, Modi urged him not to work with any producers for free.

Lalit Modi had tweeted, “Thank you for your kind wishes my brother. I am sorry no #ipl now. But as I said take the time out and do what you desire. Rest will come. See you when next in Europe. Big hug two both. Remember (laughing and cash emojis) no freebies to big producers. People watch you not then.”

In his tweet, Lalit Modi seemingly gave a “big hug” to Ranveer Singh and actress Deepika Padukone. Soon after his message to Ranveer Singh about not offering any freebies, Modi also wrote an elaborate post about “trolling” on his relationship with Sushmita Padukone.

Hitting out at trolls, the IPL founder wrote, “Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me apparently for wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did (shared) two pics on Instagram and tag (the tagging) is correct. I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages that two people can’t be friends and then if chemistry is right and timing is good - magic can happen…”

Last week, Lalit Kumar Modi had announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen via social media, calling the actress his “better half.” His post soon sparked rumours that the two are married, after which the business tycoon clarified that they are “just dating”.

