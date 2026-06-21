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'Lakshmi is dominating Saraswati': Adil Hussain demands for 'proper balance' between art and cinema in India

Adil Hussain feels it has become harder and harder for films without A-listers to get released in India. He will next be seen in the indie film 52 Blue, which follows a young Indian football enthusiast's journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 08:56 PM IST

'Lakshmi is dominating Saraswati': Adil Hussain demands for 'proper balance' between art and cinema in India
Adil Hussain/Instagram
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Actor Adil Hussain, best known for Ishqiya, Life of Pi, and English Vinglish, says smaller films in India face massive challenges, particularly when it comes to securing space in theatres.

He will next be seen in the indie film 52 Blue, which will open the 17th edition of the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) next month.

"We are happy that the film will be viewed internationally. But in India, it has become harder and harder for films without A-listers to get released. Our producer-director is trying his best to release 52 Blue in India. We don't know exactly when that will be, but hopefully soon," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Hussain, a graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD), said the current ecosystem is skewed.

"It takes a lot of money to make a film, and money is in the hands of people interested in making money, not necessarily those who love art. Most of the time, there is no money in the hands of people who love art," he said.

"But there should be a balance, a proper balance between art and cinema, which we have lost. I think Lakshmi is dominating Saraswati, and that is what I have a problem with. Unfortunately, it's not only in the film industry; it's everywhere that Lakshmi has been placed on the highest pedestal instead of Saraswati," the actor added.

Speaking about the film, Hussain said the story resonated with him because of its theme of pursuing one's dreams despite societal pressures.

"It's about a dream that we all have. In the kind of society we grew up in, survival is generally considered more important than following your heart, and that is the theme of the story. It's about a young person's dream to meet Messi and continue pursuing his passion, which is music," the actor said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Hussain said acting was never a career choice but a lifelong passion.

The Assam-born actor began performing in school plays at the age of eight and considers himself fortunate to have been raised in a region where art and cultural activities are deeply ingrained in everyday life.

Hussain said that his foray into films happened "by default" and was not driven by "fame" or "recognition".

"I just wanted to act; it didn't matter whether it was on stage or in films. If somebody loves to sing, you don't need an audience; you can just sing. Similarly, you can act on stage," he said.

"But if you have the desire to be famous or to create a name for yourself, you will face problems, challenges and issues. The word 'industry' is very derogatory to artistic activities. Artistic activities cannot be industrialised. An industry manufactures products, and art is not a product; it is the finest form of human expression," he added.

Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue follows a young Indian football enthusiast's journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The film explores themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family backdrop.

The coming-of-age drama stars Neha Dhupia opposite Hussain and will screen at BFI Southbank on 9 July before travelling to Birmingham, Sheffield, and Greater London.

Produced and directed by Ali El Arabi under his banner, Ambient Light, based in Cairo and Los Angeles, the film is executive produced by Tariq Al-Naama, with Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews, and Katara Studios serving as co-producers.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

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