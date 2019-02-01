Lakme Fashion Week: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and team ‘Gully Boy’ readying to set ramp ablaze

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week is all set to get bigger since the team of Gully Boy, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin will walk the ramp. They are going to showcase new collection of LoveGen, the fashion brand created by Dolly Sidhwani, Bhavna Pandey and Nandita Mahtani. They will walk the ramp on 3rd February 2019 at Jio Garden Studio.

This limited edition GullyGen collection includes jackets, hoodies and t-shirts. Each is inspired by the film ‘Gully Boy’ and is an expression of how hip-hop has been one of the biggest influences on street culture. The fashion collection by LoveGen with its light fabrics and prints like cotton single jersey and French terry, featuring the film’s thematic expression with slogans such as ‘Mere Gully Mein’, ‘Straight Outta Gully’ etc. hopes to create a style statement for the wearer.

"The GullyGen collection embodies the spirit of pushing limits and breaking boundaries, hence a menswear line to resonate with the youth," said Dolly Sidhwani.

Bhavna Pandey opined, “Streetwear has become a global trend and the popularity of hip-hop is well documented. We, as a youthful high street fashion brand, want to introduce the trend in India and make it available to the masses.”

Nandita Mahtani also added, “Gully Boy celebrates street culture and the lives of street rappers. For us, this film became the perfect way to showcase our love for the city and street fashion. This collection celebrates the passion to think outside the box, go beyond your dreams and achieve what one thinks is impossible.”

Inspired by the underground rap scene in Mumbai, the film has been creating immense chatter amongst the masses. Ranveer Singh plays the lead in this underdog story set in the slums of Dharavi, while Alia Bhatt portrays his unconventional love interest. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the same, Zoya Akhtar says, "Gully Boy is the voice of the streets. It’s the swag and the survival that comes with self-expression. This clothing line will appeal to anyone who shares the same ethos i.e. freedom, choice, rebellion, individuality, poetry and above all hip hop."

Directed by Zoya, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.