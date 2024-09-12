This actress was allegedly involved in terror activities, suddenly disappeared, was later found buried with...

Laila Khan was reportedly murdered by her stepfather in 2011.

The personal lives of Bollywood stars often remain hidden behind their glamorous public personas. While their on-screen lives may seem idyllic, their real-life experiences can be quite different. A tragic example is actress Laila Khan, born as Reshma Patel in 1978, she was reportedly murdered by her stepfather. She passed away on January 30, 2011.

Let's know her story:

Laila Khan

Laila Khan, a Bollywood actress who appeared alongside Rajesh Khanna in the 2008 film Wafa: A Deadly Love Story, was involved in a disturbing and tragic case. Born Reshma Patel, she was reportedly married to Munir Khan, a member of the banned terrorist group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh. In 2011, Khan and several family members were reported missing and were later believed to have been killed.

On January 30, 2011, Munir Khan’s family, including his wife, mother-in-law, siblings, and cousin, traveled from Mumbai to their holiday home in Igatpuri. By February 9, 2011, Khan’s mother claimed to be in Chandigarh with her third husband, Pervez Iqbal Tak, during a conversation with her sister. After this, the family disappeared. Khan’s father filed a missing persons report, and Bollywood director Rakesh Sawant, who was working with Khan, also reported her missing.

Subsequently, on July 17, 2012, Khan’s father, Nadir Shah Patel, petitioned the Bombay High Court to transfer the investigation of his daughter’s case from the Crime Branch to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging inadequate progress by the former.

Parvez Iqbal Tak and Asif Sheikh, Khan’s stepfathers and suspected members of terrorist groups, were implicated in the case. Tak was arrested on June 21, 2012, by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with another case.

Initially, Tak admitted during interrogation that Laila Khan and several family members were shot and killed in Maharashtra in February 2011. However, he later retracted this statement, claiming they were still alive.

Eventually, Tak confessed to the Mumbai Crime Branch that he had intended to kill Khan’s mother, Shelina, for personal reasons, and that he had killed Khan and her family, burying them behind her bungalow in Igatpuri. Asif Sheikh, who was arrested in Bengaluru, also confessed to being involved in the killings with Tak. During the investigation, police discovered six buried bodies near Khan’s bungalow, which were believed to be Laila Khan and her family members.

In November 2012, DNA test results confirmed that the remains found at Khan's Igatpuri farmhouse belonged to her and her relatives.

