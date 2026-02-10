FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol film to release on Independence Day weekend, Aamir Khan reveals Dharmendra saw it before his death

Lahore 1947 brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. The period drama also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. The much-awaited film will release on August 13.

Aman Wadhwa

Feb 10, 2026

Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol film to release on Independence Day weekend, Aamir Khan reveals Dharmendra saw it before his death
Lahore 1947 release date
Lahore 1947, the much-awaited period drama featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, is set to release on August 13 during the Independence Day 2026 weekend. Produced by Aamir Khan under his production banner Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also features Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in the pivotal roles. Lahore 1947 also marks Deol's reunion with Santoshi after their three blockbusters Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak in the 1990s.

Sharing the release date announcement on their social media handles, Aamir Khan Productions wrote a note that read, "Aamir Khan Productions sets 13th August 2026, during the Independence Day week, as the theatrical release date for their upcoming period drama Lahore 1947. The film brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G. Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal, the film features music by A. R. Rahman, lyrics by Javed Akhtar and dialogues by Rajkumar Santoshi & Asghar Wajahat."

"Cinematography is by Santosh Sivan, editing by Shyam Salgaonkar, sound design by Resul Pookutty and production design by Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray. Lahore 1947 marks Sunny Deol’s next major project following his recent blockbuster successes", the statement ended. Their note was captioned, "A powerful collaboration for the first time: Aamir Khan × Sunny Deol × Rajkumar Santoshi. We are happy to announce Lahore 1947 will release in theatres on 13th August 2026."

In the press release, Aamir also remembered the late superstar and Deol's father, Dharmendra, who died in November 2025 and said it was one of his favourite scripts. The Rang De Basanti actor also added that the 89-year-old actor had seen Lahore 1947 before his death. "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film," Aamir said in a statement.

Lahore 1947 also reunites Deol and Zinta, who have previously worked on projects such as Farz (2001) and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Sunny is currently basking in the success of Border 2, that has grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide. The upcoming film also marks Zinta's return on-screen following her 2018's release Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released after a delay of six years.

