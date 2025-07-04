Lahore 1947 actor Rukhsar Rehman talks about 'limited scope' for actor in Bollywood, cites example of Rajkummar Rao: 'Some remain...' | Exclusive

Rukhsar Rehman, who'll soon be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol, and Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947, opened up about the challenges for an actor and how one has to take extra efforts to break the stereotype.

Rukhsar Rehman, who has been a part of movies like D, Sarkar, God Tussi Great Ho, PK, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and 83, and TV shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Baal Veer, and Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, to name some. Rukhsar's nuanced performances have helped her carve a niche for herself and earn admiration from audiences.

And while she has been a part of the industry for over three decades and brought many a character to life, there are still some dream roles that she holds close. Talking about it, she said, “I would love to play Meena Kumariji’s character of Pakeezah! It’s beyond beautiful, a character for me.”

'Actors do get typecast in Bollywood': Rukhsar Rehman

The industry is quick to typecast an actor and box them up in similar roles, but the actress stresses having choices and reinventing oneself. She added, “It’s up to actors how they want to manoeuvre it. Some remain happy in that zone and some break it. A recent and commendable example is Rajkummar Rao.”

Comedy as a genre is making it less to the screens today, but Rukhsar believes otherwise. However, she added, “I agree that their comedy is not as comedic as it should be.” As for her personal love for comedy, she shared, “Love, love, love comedy. Watched Padosan and Andaaz Apna Apna innumerable times.”

So what gives you the kick as an actor? “Love being in front of the camera.” But she believes in constantly working on her craft. “I make sure I watch good content, and whenever I am working with seniors/brilliant actors, I learn from how they are using their craft,” Rukhsar ended.

On the work front, Rukhsar will soon be seen in the much-awaited Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947, which is produced by Aamir Khan. She will also be seen Uttar Da Puttar alongside Anu Kapoor.