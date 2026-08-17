FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa, case filed against actor's driver

Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa

NALSAR Controversy: CJI Surya Kant Denies Accepting NALSAR Convocation Invitation

NALSAR Controversy: CJI Surya Kant Denies Accepting NALSAR Convocation Invitation

Who is Rohan Naidu? Know all about Hyderabad-born MIT Astronomer who now leads to ‘Black hole star’ discovery

Who is Rohan Naidu? Know all about Hyderabad-born MIT Astronomer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa, case filed against actor's driver

Ashwin Mushran and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction, severely injuring a father-son duo.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa, case filed against actor's driver
Ashwin Mushran
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two persons were injured after a car in which actor Ashwin Mushran was travelling collided with a scooter in Goa's Kushawati district, police said on Monday. The accident occurred in Quepem village on Saturday, they said, adding that a case has been registered against Mushran's car driver. 

A video of an argument between a local, Mushran and his wife after the accident has gone viral on social media. The actor and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction, severely injuring a father-son duo, a senior police official said.

The police have registered a case against the actor's driver, Vasant Puttappa Laman (32), who was at the wheel when the accident occurred, the official said. A local, identified as Amol Kanekar, and others confronted the actor and his wife following the incident.

Ashwin Mushran is known for his roles in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Fashion, Main Tera Hero, Sanju, and Shehzada. He has also starred in multiple web series such as Rana Naidu, Escaype Live, and Pritam and Pedro.

READ | Yash calls this actor 'invisible pillar' of Toxic; not Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa, case filed against actor's driver
Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa
NTA announces UGC-NET retest for 3 subjects: What candidates need to know
NTA announces UGC-NET retest for 3 subjects: What candidates need to know
Emraan Hashmi locks Gunmaaster G9 release date after Awarapan 2 success, sets box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana
Emraan Hashmi locks Gunmaaster G9 release date, to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana
CID raids Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission; what will CM Hemant Soren do now?
CID raids Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission; what will CM Hemant Soren do now
Who is Rohan Naidu? Know all about Hyderabad-born MIT Astronomer who now leads to ‘Black hole star’ discovery
Who is Rohan Naidu? Know all about Hyderabad-born MIT Astronomer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement