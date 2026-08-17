Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa, case filed against actor's driver

Ashwin Mushran and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction, severely injuring a father-son duo.

Two persons were injured after a car in which actor Ashwin Mushran was travelling collided with a scooter in Goa's Kushawati district, police said on Monday. The accident occurred in Quepem village on Saturday, they said, adding that a case has been registered against Mushran's car driver.

A video of an argument between a local, Mushran and his wife after the accident has gone viral on social media. The actor and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction, severely injuring a father-son duo, a senior police official said.

The police have registered a case against the actor's driver, Vasant Puttappa Laman (32), who was at the wheel when the accident occurred, the official said. A local, identified as Amol Kanekar, and others confronted the actor and his wife following the incident.

Ashwin Mushran is known for his roles in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Fashion, Main Tera Hero, Sanju, and Shehzada. He has also starred in multiple web series such as Rana Naidu, Escaype Live, and Pritam and Pedro.

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