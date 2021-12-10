‘Lady Ranveer Singh’: Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for wearing mismatched shoes

Some popular fashion trends are truly one-of-a-kind and strange. Meanwhile, wearing different footwear is at the top of the list, and it seems that individuals are having difficulty adapting to this style. Now, actress Shilpa Shetty has tried out the same look, and it appears that netizens aren't happy about it.

On Wednesday night, Shilpa Shetty flew to Riyadh. She is a part of Salman Khan's ‘Da-bangg’ tour, which also includes Aayush Sharma, Prabhudeva, Guru Randhawa, and others.

At the Kalina airport, she was seen by paparazzi, and her striking shoes drew everyone's attention. Ace photographer Yogen Shah posted pics of Shilpa Shetty wearing her mismatched shoes.

Shilpa was seen wearing black trousers, a white t-shirt, and black leather jacket in the now-viral photos. Shilpa was also seen wearing a jewellery with an evil eye. However, the netizens' reactions to her coloured shoes were mixed.

Referring to her sense of style, a fan called her ‘Lady Ranveer Singh’

Salman, meanwhile, was seen heading for the Da-Bangg tour. The Antim star was seen posing for the media in a grey t-shirt and blue denims before stepping into the airport.

However, Jacqueline Fernandez, who was supposed to accompany Salman Khan on his tour, will not be able to do so because she is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in a money laundering case.