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'Ladna nahi bhoola hoon': Salman Khan gets angry at paparazzi outside hospital, issues stern warning, watch

Salman Khan got angry at paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital after they repeatedly shouted the name of his upcoming film, later calling out the invasion of privacy on social media.

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Updated : May 20, 2026, 10:39 AM IST

'Ladna nahi bhoola hoon': Salman Khan gets angry at paparazzi outside hospital, issues stern warning, watch
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    Salman Khan lost his temper with paparazzi on Tuesday night after they followed him to a hospital in Mumbai and began shouting the name of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, while he was visiting someone.

    The incident happened outside Hinduja Hospital, where Salman had arrived quietly. Videos from the spot quickly went viral online. While entering the hospital, the actor ignored the cameras. However, things changed when he stepped out later and photographers started yelling, “Bhai, bhai, Maatrubhumi!” to grab his attention.

    Clearly upset, Salman snapped at them and said, “Pagal ho gaye ho?” while angrily gesturing towards his head. In the viral clips, the actor is also seen confronting the photographers and asking them how they would feel if one of their own family members was admitted to a hospital. After that, some photographers were heard apologising to him.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Soon after the videos spread online, Salman reacted strongly on Instagram and criticised the paparazzi culture around sensitive situations like hospital visits.

    Sharing a post, he wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,”

    He further slammed the photographers for shouting about his film outside the hospital and questioned their priorities. Salman wrote, “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (Forget about the picture, what matters more – a film or someone’s life?”

    The actor also warned against turning emotional moments into entertainment content and added, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa (I may have turned 60, but don’t forget that I still know how to fight. And sure, put me in jail).”

    It is still not known whom Salman had gone to meet at the hospital.

    On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi. The film was earlier reportedly titled Battle of Galwan before undergoing major changes, including a new title and revised storyline.

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