HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai says film's Oscar entry proves 'content is real king': 'It paves way...'| Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sneha Desai says Laapataa Ladies' entry to Oscars 2025 reinforces the belief in the fact that content is the absolute king.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 08:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai says film's Oscar entry proves 'content is real king': 'It paves way...'| Exclusive
Sneha Desai
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is now India’s official entry for Oscars 2025. Sharing her excitement for the same, the film’s writer Sneha Desai revealed how important this is for a small film like Laapataa Ladies. 

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sneha Desai, who made her debut as a writer with Laapataa Ladies, talked about the importance of small films getting recognition on the international stage and shared her feelings about Laapataa Ladies being India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025. 


Talking about the news of Laapataa Ladies being India's official entry to the Oscars has already sunk in, Sneha Desai said, “Yesterday has been a blur. There were so many messages, so many calls and All we have been doing is thanking the most wonderful people who have been calling. Today in the morning, I had to pinch myself that yes, it has really happened. And it has finally sunk in and we know that a lot of work has to be done now to make it to the long list, the shortlist, and the final five. So at the moment, we are just rejoicing.” 

She further talked about how important it is for small films like Laapataa Ladies to get international recognition and said, “When small films like Laapataa Ladies that have a big heart and go on to make a big splash not only in India but at on an international stage, it paves way for other filmmakers to make something like this. It’s not always the gloss, the scale of the production, at times it is the simplicity of narrative that can take film so forward and we are so glad that a film like this has been appreciated and the amount of warmth and love that we have got from the audience from over the world has been so tremendous that it goes on to reinforce our belief in the fact that it is content that is absolute king.” 

Sneha Desai is best known for her work on TV shows such as Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya, who wrote the screenplay and dialogues of Laapataa Ladies. Helmed by Kiran Rao, the film starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The film failed at the box office upon release but became a huge hit on OTT later. It is available to watch on Netflix.

