Bollywood

Bollywood

Laapataa Ladies: When and where to watch Kiran Rao's film, India's official entry for Oscars 2025, on OTT

India's official entry to Oscars 2025, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, is streaming online. Here's where you can watch the critically acclaimed film.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Laapataa Ladies: When and where to watch Kiran Rao's film, India's official entry for Oscars 2025, on OTT
The poster of Laapataa Ladies
Director Kiran Rao's directorial, Laapataa Ladies, starring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, is India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2025. Aamir Khan produced this light-hearted satire on patriarchy under his production banner, Aamir Khan Productions. 

The film was released in cinemas on March 1, 2024, and it opened with a positive response from the critics and audience. After a month, the film's digital release was announced. Netflix announced the OTT release of Laapataa Ladies, and the film started streaming on the platform from April 26 onwards. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. 

Aamir Khan's reaction to Laapataa Ladies' achievement

Reacting to the film's selection as India's Oscars entry, Aamir said, "We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here’s hoping that Laapata Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy."

Kiran Rao was married to Aamir Khan for 15 years from 2006 to 2021. She made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat, the 2011 drama centred around people from different walks of life in Mumbai. Laapataa Ladies, which was released in March 2024, is her comeback to direction after 13 years. 

