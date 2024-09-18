Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After resignation from Delhi CM's post, Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence within…

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors refuses to call off strike, demand another…

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

7 rarest snakes in the world 

7 rarest snakes in the world 

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

This Salman Khan film was rejected by 8 superstars, became his biggest flop, made for Rs 48 crore, it earned only Rs..

This Salman Khan film was rejected by 8 superstars, became his biggest flop, made for Rs 48 crore, it earned only Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

After impressing the masses of India, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies will be released in Japan on October 4.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 02:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'
Laapataa Ladies
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As Kiran Rao’s acclaimed film “Laapataa Ladies” is set to release in Japan on October 4, the filmmaker said that she is an admirer of Japanese cinema and this feels like a full-circle moment. Kiran said: “I’m thrilled that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is releasing in Japan. As an admirer of Japanese cinema, this feels like a full-circle moment.”

The actress said that she always had a “deep interest in Japanese culture”. “I hope the film’s emotional core will resonate with Japanese audiences just as it did with ours.” The filmmaker calls the release a “significant milestone for the film”.

She said: “And showcases how cinema can bridge cultures through shared stories and emotions. It’s surreal to see a film so close to my heart reaching new audiences. I’m thankful to Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions for extending the film’s global reach.”

“Taking it to Japan is an exciting next chapter, and their enthusiasm and support have been crucial in making this happen.” Laapataa Ladies premiered in March 2024 in India and captivated audiences for over 100 days in theaters and then continued to earn love and appreciation from audiences on OTT.

The film is a slice-of-life comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train but with different grooms. It is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan. Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Read: 'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement