Tiger that killed 10 people in UP's Pilibhit might have been...

MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence after court orders probe by Lokayukta police against him

Airtel launches new AI feature, check what it is and how it will impact you

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv after Israel bombardment in Lebanon, Beirut

Laapataa Ladies' Sneha Desai reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars | Exclusive

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Tiger that killed 10 people in UP's Pilibhit might have been...

Airtel launches new AI feature, check what it is and how it will impact you

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Education qualifications of Khans of Bollywood

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Laapataa Ladies' Sneha Desai reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars | Exclusive

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

India's biggest flop film, only one Ratan Tata ever produced, had superstars, made for Rs 9 crore, it earned just Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Laapataa Ladies' Sneha Desai reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars | Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai opens up on the criticism following the film's selection as India's official entry to Oscars 2025 over All We Imagine As Light.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Laapataa Ladies' Sneha Desai reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars | Exclusive
Sneha Desai on Laapataa Ladies' selection for Oscars 2025 over All We Imagine As Light
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was the first film from India to compete in the main competition since 1994 and won the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. However, Laapataa Ladies beat All We Imagine As Light to become India's official entry for Oscars 2025. 

However, this decision from FFI to select Laapataa Ladies over All We Imagine as Light for India's official entry for Oscars 2025 garnered criticism from a section of society and some of the netizens called it 'stupidity' on Twitter. Now, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sneha Desai, Laapataa Ladies' writer, has reacted to the criticism around the decision of FFI. 

Talking about Laapataa Ladies being criticised for being selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025 over All We Imagine As Light, Sneha Desai said, "Well, I have not seen the film but it has won the Grand Prix at Cannes and it’s a great feat to have won that. So I am in no position to comment on the quality of the film but I am sure it is wonderful. We know that we were in a wonderful company of some great films and we are competitors and partners in this process of filmmaking so I don’t see a controversy over there. Had they been chosen over us I would have been equally happy. It’s about bringing Oscar home if at all and whosoever does it is fine."

Laapataa Ladies is a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan and is India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2025. The film was released in theatres in March 2024 but despite positive reviews became a box office dud. However, it became a huge hit when released on OTT. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement