Nagarjuna Akkineni in trouble? Complaint filed against Telugu star over Hyderabad's Convention centre

Laapataa Ladies: Japan audiences laud Kiran Rao's 'moving tale that transcends borders', call it 'wonderful movie'

Major setback for India as Shivam Dube ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is, replacement announced

Bigg Boss 18: This actor will enter Salman's show, one show changed his life, kept his second marriage a secret for...

J-K Elections 2024: Exit polls give edge to Congress-NC alliance, BJP likely to win…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Laapataa Ladies: Japan audiences laud Kiran Rao's 'moving tale that transcends borders', call it 'wonderful movie'

After impressing the masses in India, and making it to the Oscars, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has impressed the Japan audiences as well.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 09:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Laapataa Ladies: Japan audiences laud Kiran Rao's 'moving tale that transcends borders', call it 'wonderful movie'
The Japanese poster of Laapataa Ladies
After making waves in India and at the Oscars, Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has recently hit theatres in Japan and has opened to extremely positive reviews. Since its release, the film has garnered a wave of enthusiasm from audiences, with netizens taking to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao is a comedy-drama that explores themes of identity, empowerment, and the complexities of modern relationships. The film follows the journey of two women who find themselves on an unexpected adventure, leading to moments of self-discovery and humour. 

Japanese audiences have praised the film for its engaging storytelling and strong performances. Many netizens expressed their delight at the cultural nuances and humour, highlighting how the film transcends borders to convey universal themes. 

A netizen wrote, "It was really good It's only 124 minutes long, so you can watch it quickly" Another netizen wrote, "I went with great enthusiasm on the first day it was released. It was a wonderful movie and it really moved me. I want to watch it again! It was a good morning." An internet user wrote, "What a wonderful movie...! Every single line was so wonderful that I wanted to write them down in my heart's notebook. When I think back I left my son with my husband and was able to go out on my own." 

Aamir Khan on Laapataa Ladies being selected as India's official entry to Oscars 2025

Featuring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles, Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2025. 

Reacting to the film's selection as India's Oscars entry, Aamir said, "We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here’s hoping that Laapata Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy."

Also read: Salman Khan is irritated by his past, gets confronted by his younger self in Bigg Boss 18: 'Na maine kuch kiya, na...'

