Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots

Bihar Election 2025: JDU releases final list, MLA Gopal Verma, who staged protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence denied ticket, check names here

From YoonA to Lee Chae Min: Meet real-life partners of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty cast

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty decline to take part in Karnataka Caste and Socio-Economic Survey, know what this survey is about

Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils MacBook Pro with M5 chip, know features, specifications, price in India and more

‘You decide to give up…’: Virat Kohli shares rare cryptic post ahead of India ODI return vs Australia

Kareena Kapoor shares important message for Karisma Kapoor's kids amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's will: 'Dad is...'

Virat Kohli grants General Power of Attorney for Gurugram property to brother Vikas Kohli; Know what is GPA

India's FIRST reaction to Donald Trump's New Delhi to not buy Russian oil claim, MEA spokesperson says 'consistent priority...'

Henley Passport Index 2025: Indian passport falls 5 places, now ranks at..., THIS country tops list

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy have now won 13 awards at the Filmfare Awards - the most by any movie till date.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 11:41 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    The 70th Filmfare Awards were held recently in Ahmedabad on October 11 with Shah Rukh Khan as its host. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies made the record of securing most nominations - 24. Out of those 24 categories, the comedy drama won 13 awards and equalled the record of winning most Filmfare Awards by a film. The last film to win 13 Filmfare Awards was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

    Laapataa Ladies was awarded Best Film and Kiran Rao won Best Director. Pratibha Ranta won Best Actress (Critics). Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam were named Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Nitanshi Goel won Best Female Debut. Sneha Desai was awarded Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue. Ram Sampath won Best Music Director and Best Background Score. Arijit Singh was named Best Playback Singer - Male and Prashant Pandey was named Best Lyricist for Sajni song. Darshan Jalan won the award for Best Costume Design.

    On the other hand, Gully Boy won Best Film and Zoya Akhtar was named Best Director. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were named Best Actor and Best Actress. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti won Best Screenplay. Vijay Maurya won Best Dialogue. Ankur Tewari won Best Music Director and Divine was honoured with Best Lyricist for Apna Time Aayega. Suzanne Caplan Merwanji, Jay Oza, and Karsh Kale were awarded Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Background Score.

    Interestingly, both Gully Boy and Laapataa Ladies were selected as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at Academy Awards, but failed to get nominated. While the Zoya Akhtar film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, the Kiran Rao directorial premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
