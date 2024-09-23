Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

Kiran Rao said that her film Laapataa Ladies' selection as India's official entry for Oscars 2025 is a testament to the tireless work of her entire team.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kiran Rao's second directorial Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2025. The film, which features Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles, is a light-hearted satire on patriarchy. Released in March earlier this year, the Aamir Khan production received a lot of love from the critics and audiences.

Sharing her happiness over her film's selection as India's Oscars entry, Kiran Rao said, "I am deeply honored and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India."

Rao, who made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011, further added, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honor. My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story.​ I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth."

Concluding her thoughts, the director thanked the audience for backing the movie as she stated, "To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honor. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm."

Laapataa Ladies is a heartwarming and empowering take on two brides in rural India in 2001 who accidently get swapped during a train journey. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. The film began streaming on Netflix from April 26 this year.

