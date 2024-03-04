Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 3: Kiran Rao film grows due to positive word of mouth, mints Rs 1.7 crore

Positive word of mouth has led to a slight growth in Laapataa Ladies' box office collection.

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1 and opened to a positive response from the audience. Despite a slow start at the box office, the film has shown growth in the collections due to positive word of mouth.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies collected Rs 1.7 crore on the first Sunday. The film saw a growth of 17.24% as it collected Rs 65 lakhs on day 1 and Rs 1.45 crore on day 2. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 3.9 crore. Laapataa Ladies had an overall 25.08% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

The film has performed quite well on its first day 1 despite clashing with Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine. However, the real test is today. It will be interesting to see if Kiran Rao's film is able to pass the crucial Monday test and continue its streak of growth or not.

Laapataa Ladies is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. It is the story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train. One is taken away home by the groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station. Helmed by Kiran Rao, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande and stars Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastav with Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role.

Kiran Rao talked about the decision to choose a fictitious setting for the story in an exclusive conversation with DNA and said, “We just felt that the second you say Bihar, UP, or Maharashtra, it becomes the story of a particular culture or region, which this is not. It’s a more general take on what women go through in life. We didn’t want to make it broader. This also gave us the liberty to create our own rule this happens in our Nirmal Pradesh. Nobody can argue with what happens in our fictitious state. We are not bad-mouthing anyone. It also helps you evade the people who could take offense to just about anything.”