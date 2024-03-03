Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 2: Kiran Rao's film records 100% jump, collects Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday

Kiran Rao's comeback directorial showed a jump of 100% on Saturday collection, and Laapataa Ladies will definitely grow further on Sunday, scoring a decent weekend.

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 2: Kiran Rao's social satire Laapataa Ladies has shown a growth of 100% in the box office collections. The positive word-of-mouth and strong critical reception have helped the film to grow organically.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Laapataa Ladies opened with Rs 65 lakhs. The portal has shared the early estimates for Saturday and shared that the movie has recorded a growth of 100% and collected at Rs 1.50 crores on Saturday, making it Rs 2.25 crores in two days.

Sacnilk shared the data of early estimates on X (formerly Twitter), and tweeted, "Aamir Khan's production, Laapataa Ladies scores a 100% jump over the opening day and collects in the range of 1.50 crores net today. The total is around 2.25 crores in two days. Need another perfect jump tomorrow." Going with the trend, Laapataa Ladies will surely score better on Sunday, and will put up a respectable first weekend.

Here's the tweet of the Laapataa Ladies box office collection

Aamir Khan's production, Laapataa Ladies scores a 100% jump over the opening day and collects in the range of 1.50 crores net today. The total is around 2.25 crores in two days. Need another perfect jump tomorrow.#LaapaataLadies | #AamirKhan | #KiranRao — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) March 2, 2024

On Friday, the co-producers of Laapataa Ladies, Jio Studios, released the official figures of Friday. According to the production house, the movie has grossed Rs 1.70 crores in India and the net box office collection of Friday is Rs 1.02 crores.

Here's the post

Kiran Rao’s film revolves around the story of a married man who loses his wife on a busy train because he mistakes another bride for hers. Neither of them realizes the mix-up until they get to his village.

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Agrawal Sharma in key roles. Netizens applauded the film’s ‘fresh storyline’ and Ravi Kishan’s acting chops. Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao's directorial comeback after Dhobi Ghat (2011).

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.