Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter reaction: Aamir Khan gets trolled for copying Tom Hanks

Laal Singh Chaddha public reaction

The trailer of the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday, and unfortunately, a certain of netizens are unhappy with Aamir Khan. The movie is an official adaptation of the 1994 cult film Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. After the LSC trailer hit digitally, Tom Hanks and Forest Gump started trending on Twitter. Although a section of the audience has liked the trailer, there is another side to the coin, and that's the tricky part.

Netizens are ruthlessly panning Aamir Khan for aping Tom Hanks and spoiling the latter's iconic performance. While a few netizens are calling Khan's performance 'an extension to Dhoom 3 and PK.' Other people are considering Hanks' film remake, a 'mistake.'

A user called Aamir's film an unworthy remake, "#ForrestGump nhi ye forest dump hai...Aisa ghatiya trailer

#ForrestGump is one of the best movies ever made and this looks like just shit. Not even one scene is watchable of this. Man why did they even make this movie?"

Let's take a look at such reactions

#ForrestGump nhi ye forest dump hai

Aisa ghatiya trailer #ForrestGump is one of the best movies ever made and this looks like just shit

Not even one scene is watchable of this

Man why did they even make this movie?#LaalSinghChaddha#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer #laalsinghchadda pic.twitter.com/eudmmL9qAo — J (@smiley00321) May 29, 2022

It felt The Combo of PK & Samar (Dhoom 3)



PK ka Character Aur Samar ki Body Language



Only waiting for Shah Rukh Sir's Cameo#AmirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan#laalsinghchadda#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/gk0MgEzEt3 — Harshit Gupta (@hrctgofficial) May 29, 2022

It is is a remake of #forestgump , the trailer is not even close to the movie. Paucity of ideas in Bollywood movies is quite apparent. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — menda (@vj_corp) May 29, 2022

Instead of #laalsinghchadda i will watch #ForestGump again. What a brainless lot The top layer of Bollywood is!!! Engineering me topo maarke project complete karne jaisi movie banate rahte hai.Amir seems hell bent on acting like @tomhanks but falls flat.#LalSinghChaddhaTrailer — May 29, 2022

Tom Hanks after watching Lal Singh Chaddha's trailer : pic.twitter.com/94ocQ1jsx2 — Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLall) May 29, 2022

i'm skeptical about amir khan's acting, i didn't like his phony accent. this'll sound fine to those who haven't watched tom hanks doing the same but i guess it'll take me a while to get accustomed to this cringe accent. vfx they used to make amir look young too didn't seem smooth pic.twitter.com/p7p4b8LH7J — Supertramp (@Cine_vichaar) May 29, 2022

The trailer summarises the life of Laal Singh, a boy who was physically disabled, but with the power of faith, he overcomes his disability and went on to battle the enemies of the country. The promo also showcases Laal's budding romance with Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, and it led to heartbreak. Before the trailer, the makers of Laal Singh Chadha released two songs from the film, Kahani and Main Ki Karan, which have won the hearts of fans. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh and is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha will release in cinemas on 11 August.