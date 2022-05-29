Laal Singh Chaddha: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya talks about Aamir Khan, says 'he can rub off...'

Laal Singh Chaddha

The trailer of Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is out, and Aamir's fans are rejoicing his avatar of Laal Singh. Khan's film is an official adaption of Tom Hanks' cult film Forest Gump, and it stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in primary roles.

LSC will mark the Bollywood debut of veteran actor Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular star down south. Naga has all praises for Mr Pefectionist, and he has been quite vocal about shooting with Aamir. In one of the viral clips that have surfaced online, Naga talked about his experience while filming with Aamir.

Here's the video

In one of the interviews, the Telugu star stated, "One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He's got this amazing magic that he can rub off, influence people without even trying." Naga contained, and talked about Khan's dedication to the cinema, "At first, he is an actor, but he is in-tuned with craft as much as he with acting, and that's amazing." Naga tried to intercept Aamir's quest for cinema and said, "He is always chasing content. He always talks about content first. He doesn't talk about (box office) numbers or packaging. All that comes in the end, but as they're filming, and till they finish filming, he is only chasing the content, and he's been true to that."

Recently, Aamir Khan hosted a trailer preview for the media. Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan sure knows how to make his fans happy, his latest viral video is the proof. During the trailer preview, Aamir Khan was seen eating pani puri in Juhu. Laal Singh Chaddha will release in cinemas on August 11.