Laal Singh Chaddha star Manav Vij says people 'should transfer Rs 500 to Aamir Khan', know why

Manav Vij played Mohammed Paaji in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Manav Vij/File photo

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, Laal Singh Chaddha was released in the theaters on August 11 and turned out to be a box office failure as the film, estimated to be made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, earned close to Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. 

Though after the film's release on Netflix India, there were many tweets seen on the micro-blogging platform Twitter in which people appreciated the film and regretted missing it in the theatres. Manav Vij, who played Mohammed Paaji in the Advait Chandan directorial, has a message for all those people.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Manav said, "It (the boycott trend) confuses you, hurts you. Many people also apologised to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix. I said, ‘If you were so apologetic, you should have transferred ₹500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your stupidity."

Apart from the Aamir Khan starrer, Manav Vij has been seen playing pivotal roles in films like Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun, Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, and Janhvi Kapoor-led Gunjan Saxena. He was most recently seen in the Sony LIV web series Tanaav, adapted from the Israeli show Fauda.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha was the official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which was itself adapted from a novel of the same name. The Rang De Basanti actor Atul Kulkarni decided to adapt the English film to Hindi after Aamir Khan said that Forrest Gump is his favourite film ever.

