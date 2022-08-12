Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor reveals why she rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about rejecting Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor reveals why she rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice
Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will complete a decade in togetherness this October. The duo got married on October 16, 2012, and they are blessed with two adorable kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. In these 10 years, the duo has earned the title of a 'royal power couple.'
 
Although they have set couple goals, Kareena did not hurry for taking her relationship to the next stage. The Good Newwz star recently revealed that she has refused Saif's marriage proposal twice. While interacting with Pinkvilla, Kareena said that Saif proposed to her during the shoot of Tashan, but she refused as she thought it was a bit early. "He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married.' He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well." 

READ: Kareena Kapoor opens up on reports of demanding Rs 12 crore for playing Sita, says 'I should do...'

Kapoor continued, "At that time, I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you.' So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like an ‘I want to know you better.'" Actress added. The Jab We Met star further asserted that although she asked for time, she knew that Saif will be her husband, "I was still in love. Maybe I thought it was too soon, or that we were just kind of getting to know each other a little bit. I think it was because of that, that's all. I think I was always sure that I was gonna marry him." Kareena said. 

On the work front, Kareena appeared on the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan starrer was released on Thursday, and the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Kareena's performance in LSC has garnered positive reviews from the audience. In totality, the film has received mixed reviews, and the audience are not satisfied with the film. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.