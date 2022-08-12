Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor reveals why she rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice

Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will complete a decade in togetherness this October. The duo got married on October 16, 2012, and they are blessed with two adorable kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. In these 10 years, the duo has earned the title of a 'royal power couple.'



Although they have set couple goals, Kareena did not hurry for taking her relationship to the next stage. The Good Newwz star recently revealed that she has refused Saif's marriage proposal twice. While interacting with Pinkvilla, Kareena said that Saif proposed to her during the shoot of Tashan, but she refused as she thought it was a bit early. "He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married.' He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well."

Kapoor continued, "At that time, I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you.' So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like an ‘I want to know you better.'" Actress added. The Jab We Met star further asserted that although she asked for time, she knew that Saif will be her husband, "I was still in love. Maybe I thought it was too soon, or that we were just kind of getting to know each other a little bit. I think it was because of that, that's all. I think I was always sure that I was gonna marry him." Kareena said.

On the work front, Kareena appeared on the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan starrer was released on Thursday, and the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Kareena's performance in LSC has garnered positive reviews from the audience. In totality, the film has received mixed reviews, and the audience are not satisfied with the film.