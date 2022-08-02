Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about ageism in Bollywood, says 'you're as old as....'

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her next film Laal Singh Chaddha in which she stars opposite Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, the 3 Idiots actress talked about ageism in the Hindi film industry and revealed that she shot for the film when she was five and a half months pregnant.

The actress, who will turn 42 years old in September, said that ageism doesn't exist in Bollywood and actors will get work as long as they are talented. She rubbished the saying that it is difficult for women over a certain age to find work in the industry and added that such talks only happen on social media, not in real life.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Kareena said, "I think it's only on social media and not in real life. Because it makes a good topic, and you're constantly talking about it. It becomes a topic of discussion, people are writing articles, and debates are happening but in reality, we are still working, everyone's getting their work. If you're talented, you will get work. If you're looking good, you will get work. If you're being yourself, you'll get work."



She continued, "Today I think everybody's doing great work. Age is just a number and people are doing different characters and you're as old as you look. I think that that's what you have to go by. I mean it makes good copy to write things and say things and all that but I think this discussion looks good only on Twitter."

Talking about herself, Kareena concluded, "I am still a working actor, I worked throughout my pregnancies and people who have a problem with it, don't take me. But the fact is that I've shot with Aamir even when I was five and a half months pregnant. Alia is still pregnant and working and continues to work. So, it's up to the person to break boundaries and take up the challenge."

Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai.