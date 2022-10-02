Kareena Kapoor gets brutally trolled for her reaction after buying new Mercedes Benz, netizens say 'bas itna ameer...'

Kareena Kapoor

Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a new member into their family. The power couple has bought a swanky all-white Mercedes-Benz and Kareena was spotted taking the ride into the new toy with little Jeh.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, the Good Newwz star was captured removing the cover of the brand new car. Well, while uncovering the car, Kareena had little-to-no excitement on her face, and netizens are having a field day over her reactions.

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens went ROFL over the actress. A user wrote, "No one forced you for this reaction." Another user wrote, "Wow kareena looks so excited!! wish I had this level of shit ok so what big deal excitement in life after seeing a merc... bus itna ameer hona hai." One of the users wrote, "Second hand laggri hai." A netizen wrote, "Attitude toh dekho." Another netizens wrote, "itna gussa kiss baat ka bhai .?? nahi chahiye thi to Lee hi kyu fir why ab pachhtana."

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha was released on September 30. Khan will next be seen with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in Adipurush. While promoting Vikram Vedha, Saif talked about how he doesn't agree with his character doing fake encounters calling himself a left-leaning individual with liberal views.

Describing what an 'encounter specialist' is, Saif told Biz Asia, "When the mafia problem was getting so out of control, there was this urban legend that we won’t show whether the ‘criminal’ was shot genuinely trying to escape, or executed, and later on, they do the paperwork to show that he was trying to escape and we had to shoot him. That’s called an ‘encounter’, a ‘fake encounter’. It’s kind of a horrific judicial… I’m sure it’s completely illegal. But it’s cinematically quite disturbing as well, and that’s kind of what my character does. But he’s convinced he’s a good guy, because (he thinks) it’s required." Saif's next Adipurush will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023.