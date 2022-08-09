Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan shares his views on being trolled, says 'agar maine kisi ka dil...'

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Aamir Khan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady Rupa and the Dangal star playing the titular character. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film hits theatres worldwide on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, August 11.

In the last few days, there have been calls to boycott Laal Singh Chadda due to some of the controversial statements made by the Rang De Basanti actor in the past. Both Aamir and his film have been targeted by social media trolls online. While promoting his upcoming film, the superstar shared his views on being trolled and requested people to watch the film.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood on Tuesday, August 9, Aamir can be heard saying, "Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai, main kisi ka dil nahi dukhaana chahta hun. Jin jinko film nahi dekhni hai, main us baat ki izzat karunga, aur kya keh sakte hain (If I've hurt someone's heart with something so I feel sad for that, I don't want to hurt anyone. Those who don't wish to see the film, I will respect their decision)"

"Lekin main chahunga ki zyaada se zyaada log film dekhein, humne badi mehnat se film banayi hai. Sirf main nahi hun film mein, film jo banti hai woh, saikdo logo ki mehnat se banti hai, I hope people like it (But I will wish more and more people see the film, we have made it with a lot of hard work. I'm not the only person in the film, it is made by the efforts of hundreds of people, I hope people like it)", the actor added.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Robert Zemeckis directorial, which won six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor awards, shows how Forrest unintentionally impact several historical events in the 20th century-United States.



The film will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer emotional drama Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is said to be the biggest box office clash of the year as Aamir returns to the big screen after four years and Akshay is looking to make his comeback after his two recent flops - Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey.