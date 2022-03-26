Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan says wanted to quit films, reveals how Kiran Rao, kids stopped him

Aamir Khan who is all set to bring his most-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha had once quit acting. You are surprised to know it, aren't you? But it's a fact that Aamir had quit films and decided to step back from the glamour world. In a special program of Abp News, Ideas of India, Aamir confessed that he has been selfish, and ignored his family. When Aamir realised his mistake, he decided to quit films, as he thought that cinema has created a difference between him and his family. "I don't know what my children want, and that's a big problem. When I realised my mistake, I got very angry with myself and even at the cinema. I thought cinema created the difference between me and my family. So, I had quit acting. I have told my family that I won't do any more films. Neither I will act nor will produce. Khan said that rather than making films he wanted to stay with his family.

Khan even decided to announce his retirement before the release of his next film. "I thought to announce my retirement, but then I assumed that people would consider it as a marketing gimmick for Laal Singh Chadha, so I decided to say silent. He further added, "My films take a gap of 3-4 years, so after Laal Singh Chaddha, no one will be bothered for the next 3-4 years, and I can quietly take a backseat." Aamir had not worked in films for 3 consecutive months, and he was working with daughter Ira Khan in her foundation for mental health.

The Ghulam actor added that his kids (Ira and Azad) and ex-wife Kiran Rao consoled him, and asked him to reconsider my decision and bounce back. "My kids and Kiran ji told me that I am wrong. My kids said that I'm an extreme person, and it's better if I find a balance between personal and professional life. Khan mentioned that Kiran even broke down after learning about his voluntary retirement. "Kiran helped me a lot in this phase. She started crying after hearing my decision. Kiran told me that I have a liking for cinema, and she cannot imagine me without cinema. So, she was not in the favor of my decision." Aamir concluded by saying, A lot has happened in these two years, I had quit films and came back. Well, it's good to have our Mr Perfectionist back. Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on 11 August.