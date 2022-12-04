Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan says he doesn't consider himself as 'perfectionist', adds 'mai magic dhundhta hu'

File Photo

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who has given blockbuster films such including Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, revealed that he takes decisions from his leads in his recent interview.

While speaking with Humans of Bombay, Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan opened up about the difficult phase of his life. He got teary-eyed after which he left the interview for some time. When he came back, the actor revealed that his family faced a very tough time when he was 10 years old. He also mentioned that his family was left with nothing.

As per Bollywood Life, he also said that he doesn't look for perfection in his films. He added, “mai magic dhundhta hu, I don't look for perfection.”

Earlier, in a special episode of Best Interview Ever, Aamir Khan stated, “I don’t believe in perfection because I find that beauty lies in imperfection. I don’t think I’m a perfectionist. I think this tag was given to me by the media because I had a very long period in which I didn’t have a film that didn’t work.” He added, “What I really love is magic and a magical moment is much more attractive to me than something that is just perfect.”

At his daughter, Ira Khan's engagement to Nupur Shikhare, proud father Aamir Khan appeared to be having the time of his life. Ira can be seen cheering her father in a video that is currently going viral as he dances to Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega. The video is too cute to miss and is widely circulated.

Additionally, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na fame Imran Khan, who quit acting years ago, recently made heads turn when he was spotted at the engagement bash of Aamir Khan`s daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai.

Recently, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in presence of close friends and family members. From Aamir to his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.