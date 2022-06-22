Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan plays football with son Azad in heavy Mumbai rains

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Mumbaikars were desperately waiting for the rains. Since Monsoon has now arrived in the city, Bollywood star Aamir Khan was spotted playing football with his son Azad in the rain. The video of the father-son duo is going viral on social media.

In the video, Aamir can be seen enjoying Mumbai rains. He can be seen playing football in the parking area. Sharing the video, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, “When was the last time you enjoyed a game of football when it rained? Aamir Khan playing football with his son as it pours definitely brings a smile to our face.”

Take a look:

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. It is one of the highly anticipated films in the world today. It's not just netizens who are excited to see how Tom Hanks responds to the film, Aamir himself is agitated to see his reaction.

Talking about the same, Aamir says “Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks' reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor”.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan had once met Tom Hanks during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. Back in the day Spielberg was filming a film along with Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks in Germany. Spielberg further introduced Aamir Khan to Tom Hanks and referred to him as "James Cameron of India." The Jurrasic Park director called him Cameron because Aamir Khan is also known for breaking his own box office records. However, Hanks made it clear that he knows Aamir Khan and is familiar with his work as he revealed he has watched his 2009 film 3 Idiots as many as three times.