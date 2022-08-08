Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan opens up on his dream project Mahabharat, says 'it's not a film...'

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan has said in a recent interview that he has not given up on his dream project Mahabharat yet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Aamir Khan/File photo

Aamir Khan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump released in 1994 starring Tom Hanks in the leading role. Apart from Aamir, the drama features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in the leading roles.

Aamir has multiple times expressed his desire to adapt the Indian mythological tale of Mahabharat on the big screen. When the Dangal star was asked about the same in a recent interview since the ongoing trend is to make larger than life movies on the big screen, Aamir revealed that he has not give up on his dream project yet.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Aamir said, "When you’re making Mahabharat, you’re not making a film, you’re doing a yagna. It’s not a film, it’s much deeper than that. So I’m not ready for that. I’m afraid to bring it out in the fore. Mahabharat will never let you down, you might let it down."

READ | Aamir Khan breaks silence on comparisons between his character in Laal Singh Chaddha and PK

The most famous adaptation of Mahabharat, the Sanskrit epic based around the power struggle between the Pandavas and Kauravas, remains the 1988 TV series of the same name created by B.R. Chopra. The epic television show featured a talented ensemble of actors including Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Roopa Ganguly, Puneet Issar, and Pankaj Dheer among others.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha slated to release in cinemas on August 11, it is the second film helmed by Advait Chandan who made his directorial debut with the musical drama Secret Superstar which was produced by Aamir Khan and featured him in a supporting role as the music director Shakti Kumar with Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun in the leading roles.

