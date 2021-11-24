Aamir Khan apologises to 'KGF 2' producer, director for THIS reason

Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is being delayed due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is an official remake of ‘Forrest Gump’, an Oscar-winning film. However, makers have decided to release the movie on April 14, 2022. The new release date has now clashed with the highly anticipated film ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’, which features Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

Bollywood Star Aamir Khan has now clarified the reason why there is so much delay in the film. In an interview with Indian Express, “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film.”

Referring to the clash with Sanjay Dutt’s film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the actor stated, “I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

“Before I finalised the date, I profusely apologised to the producer (Vijay Kiragandur), director (Prashanth Neel), and lead man (Yash) of KGF Chapter 2. I wrote to them and explained my predicament. I told them how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. I also explained that a Baisakhi release for my film would be ideal. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture. In fact, I had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of my plan," he concluded.