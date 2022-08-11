Laal Singh Chaddha: Sanatan Rakshak Sena demands ban on Aamir Khan's film in Uttar Pradesh

Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been released in theatres on August 11 clashing with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan. While Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump Hindi adaptation is mostly receiving positive reviews, the movie has been in the news for the wrong reasons as well.

Before the release, there were calls to boycott Aamir Khan's film on Twitter as the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha kept trending on the micro-blogging platform for a few days. And now, there have been calls to boycott the film in Varanasi by an organisation named Sanatan Rakshak Sena.

On Thursday, the members of the Hindu outfit staged a protest against Laal Singh Chaddha demanding a ban on it in Uttar Pradesh as they accused the actor of making fun of deities. The members raised slogans against the movie and held a protest in front of I P Vijaya Mall in Bhelupur, Varanasi.

According to PTI, the state president of the Sena's youth wing, Chandra Prakash Singh, and its vice-president, Arun Pandey alleged that Aamir Khan makes fun of Hindu deities in his films and he is against the Sanatan Dharma. "We all Sanatanis will not allow his films to run in our country. We will go from door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan's films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film," they said as per the news agency.



READ | Laal Singh Chaddha: Shah Rukh Khan makes cameo appearance in Aamir Khan's film, netizens can't stop gushing over him

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. He is seen portraying the role of an Army officer named Balaraju Bodi. Manav Vij and Mona Singh are also seen in pivotal roles in Advait Chandan's second directorial after he made his debut with the family drama Secret Superstar which also featured Aamir in a supporting role.