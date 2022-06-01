Laal Singh Chaddha: RRR director SS Rajamouli expresses desire to watch Aamir Khan's film in theatre

File Photo

Everyone, including acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, can't stop praising the trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha unveiled recently during the finals of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sunday, May 29.

The filmmaker, whose recent film RRR has become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, jotted down his thoughts on his social media account. "Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He's rocking it like he always does. Can't wait to watch this one in theatres...My best wishes to the entire team", Rajamouli's tweet reads.

Slated to release on August 11, 2022, the emotional drama marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. Akkineni himself will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, this year's second most awaited film after Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, before the trailer launch, director Advait Chandan also praised the 3 Idiots actor and called him a "mahapurush" for bringing out the best in him and encouraging him on his lowest days. Along with sharing a note on his Instagram post, the filmmaker also shared a BTS picture from the sets, wherein Aamir can be seen donning an army uniform with black marks on his face.



Lauding Aamir Khan, he also added, "Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days."

Rajamouli is currently working on a script, which is said to star Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, and the movie will begin as soon as the RRR maker winds up his scripting work.

