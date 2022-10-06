Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release: When, where to watch Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer

File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is now available on Netflix. The streaming platform suddenly announced on their social media accounts that the movie is now available for its viewers. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the female lead in the movie, which is Advait Chandan's official adaptation of Forrest Gump into Hindi.

On their Instagram page, Netflix India published a fresh poster of Laal Singh Chaddha while making the announcement and they wrote, “Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING! #AamirKhan @kareenakapoorkhan @monajsingh @aamirkhanproductions @viacom18studios @paramountpics."

For the unversed, A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama that the Dangal star always wanted Netflix as the streaming platform as he wanted the global push for his film. The source added, "Aamir started negotiations with a massive figure of Rs. 150 crores citing his box office history and records. If that was not enough, Aamir was also adamant that the film would release on Netflix a whole six months after its theatrical release. Netflix tried its best to get Aamir to relent and lower the cost and time period between the theatrical and OTT release."

"Netflix finally offered a deal at Rs. 50 crores. Aamir continued to pitch the film for Rs. 125 crores, a sum that Netflix felt was over the top for the digital rights. In fact, Aamir was hopeful of a Rs. 300 crore haul at the India box office for Laal Singh Chaddha and was optimistic that Netflix would come back to the negotiation table post-release if the deal did not work out before release. However, Netflix decided not to proceed ahead with the negotiations and backed out", the source concluded telling the entertainment portal.

Laal Singh Chaddha was the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult movie Forrest Gump (1994). The movie was released in cinemas on August 11, with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Before the film's release, netizens had mixed-to-negative opinions about the film. As the release date of the film was nearing, boycott calls for the film started trending on social media sites. Owing to several factors, Laal Singh Chaddha opened to a lukewarm response from the audience, and the film tanked miserably at the box office. The film did business overseas, but that wasn't enough to recover the heavy investment.