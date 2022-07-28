Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release: Know when Aamir Khan's film will be available to stream online

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will hit the theatres on August 11. Read to know when it will stream online

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha poster/File photo

With each passing day, Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! The excitement around Laal Singh Chaddha is skyrocketing and it wouldn't be too soon to say that just like all the Aamir Khan films, Laal Singh Chaddha too will be available on OTT after 6 months of it's release.

As for when the film will hit theatres? Well, as we know the movie is all set to release in cinemas on August 11 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the box office.

All Aamir Khan films hit theatres and release later on OTT for the audience to enjoy the film on the screen of their choice, and at the comfort of their home.

The endless build-up around Laal Singh Chaddha is commendable as fans can not stop gushing about the film's trailer, soundtracks, music videos.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has been receiving love from all quarters. The audience is looking forward to see Aamir Khan depict the life and journey of Laal Singh Chadhha.  

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

