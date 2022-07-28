Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release: Know when Aamir Khan's film will be available to stream online

Laal Singh Chaddha poster/File photo

With each passing day, Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! The excitement around Laal Singh Chaddha is skyrocketing and it wouldn't be too soon to say that just like all the Aamir Khan films, Laal Singh Chaddha too will be available on OTT after 6 months of it's release.

As for when the film will hit theatres? Well, as we know the movie is all set to release in cinemas on August 11 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the box office.

All Aamir Khan films hit theatres and release later on OTT for the audience to enjoy the film on the screen of their choice, and at the comfort of their home.

The endless build-up around Laal Singh Chaddha is commendable as fans can not stop gushing about the film's trailer, soundtracks, music videos.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has been receiving love from all quarters. The audience is looking forward to see Aamir Khan depict the life and journey of Laal Singh Chadhha.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.