Laal Singh Chaddha: Not Kareena Kapoor but Manushi Chillar was first choice to play film's leading lady?

Aamir remembers seeing a commercial with director Advait Chandan after a casting director had advised them to keep an eye out for a 'newbie' in it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor, Manushi Chillar/Instagram

On the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were the guests. Aamir confessed that Kareena was not the initial choice to portray the female lead in Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump, stars Aamir in the Tom Hanks part and Kareena as the Robin Wright character.

Aamir remembers seeing a commercial with director Advait Chandan after a casting director had advised them to keep an eye out for a newbie' in it.

Aamir said, “We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait and I were watching and that girl was also very good; but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said (it has to be) Kareena.”

Fans on Reddit are certain that the 'newbie' was none other than recent Samrat Prithviraj actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Kareena and Manushi collaborated on a commercial in 2018. 

Apart from that, the fifth episode of Karan's chat show ended on a very happy note, with the Sarfarosh actor winning the rapid-fire round with 73% of the live audience votes and Kareena winning the quick buzzer round with a majority of 15 points in her kitty.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film Laal Singh Chadha which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

Laal Singh Chadha is going to face a big box office clash with Akshay Kumar`s next film Raksha Bandhan

 

