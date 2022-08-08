Headlines

Bollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha: Nagarjuna Akkineni reviews Aamir Khan's film, heaps praise on son Naga Chaitanya

"A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!!", wrote Naga Chaitanya in his note on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles. Earlier this month, Aamir had organised a special screening of the drama for Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, and Nagarjuna at Hyderabad. Now, the Criminal actor has shared his opinion on the film.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 7, Nagarjuna penned a note calling Laal Singh Chadhha 'a breath of fresh air'. He even appreciated the performance of his son Naga Chaitanya who marks his Bollywood debut with the film slated to release in cinemas on August 11.

Along with sharing a photo with Aamir and son Chaitanya, Nagarjuna wrote, "Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!!”

Meanwhile, we recently spoke to Chaitanya, fondly called Chay, and asked him if he had any apprehensions about the film's performance at the box office considering that it has been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 outbreak and also the film being an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Chay told DNA, "I've seen the film, I've travelled with it for almost a year and a half and I've seen it grow from time to time. I've seen a cut sometime back, it's beautiful. Once people watch it in the theatres, all these things will be forgotten…about the delays or it being a remake…finally they are going to attach themselves with the emotion of the film and with Laal and everyone's characters and they are going to walk out with that emotion."

READ | After Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya opens up on nepotism in Telugu film industry | Exclusive

Talking about Nagarjuna, he will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. The big-budget visual spectacle arrives in cinemas on September 9.

