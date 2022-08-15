Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya opens up on working with Aamir Khan, says 'it's not at all...'

Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, has opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience with half of the people calling it even better than Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and the other half claiming that Aamir's ridiculous acting has destroyed a classic.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of popular Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya who has appeared in multiple successful films such as Love Story, Majili, and Savyasachi to name a few. Son of South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya portrays an officer named Balaraju Bodi in the film fixated to open his 'chaddi-banyan' business after retiring from the Army.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his working experience with Aamir Khan and revealed that it was not difficult to work with the Bollywood superstar as claimed by many people since Aamir is known to take around 150 days to shoot one film before moving onto his next project.

Speaking with The Bombay Journey on Mashable India, Chay, as he is fondly called, said, "I've worked with people who take a lot of time to finish a film, or their process takes time which is fine. But every time they are reshooting things or changing things, they're changing it completely. that's when it gets tiresome."

Adding how Aamir's approach is different, he continued, "With Aamir sir, he's very clear about what he wants, or what he set out for that scene, or that episode. So, only if that he's not achieving, he keeps doing it over and over again to achieve the same goal. The goal is not changing. So when this approach is there, it doesn't feel tiresome at all.”



Chaitanya concluded, "And when you see the man's energy, the kind of dedication and the determination he has, that just automatically translates to you. Then you sort of absorb it", heaping praise on Aamir who marks his return to the big screen after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha.