Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya opens up on boycott trend for Aamir Khan's film, says 'it's same for every...'

Naga Chaitanya talked about the Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha, the film which features Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Credit: Aamir Khan productions/Instagram

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing on August 11, has been creating a buzz for various reasons. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is the number 1 trend on social media these days, social media users have decided not to the movie which is the remake of Tom Hank’s iconic film Forrest Gump.

Netizens are upset with the superstar Aamir Khan whose films have always created history at the box office. Aamir’s old statement is going viral on the internet which is one of the reasons why netizens have decided to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. Another reason is that Punjabis feel Aamir Khan has not done justice to the language in the film.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in the film. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the hate and criticism that the film is receiving. He said, “I am not the best judge of that. To be honest, I am not too familiar with the language. But, all the doubts that have been thrown at the film on the basis of the content that they have read so far will be erased once they watch the film, once you get immersed in the film and get immersed with Laal.”

He further added, “You are going to go through a lovely film and all these comparisons are going to go away. Also, it’s the same for every film. Before you see the final product, there are a number of opinions, doubts and questions which are fine and it only creates a certain interest in that film. So, it’s all a part of the film. Once you watch the film, all this will go. You will come out smiling and with tears.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Amid all the negativity around the upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut has accused Aamir himself of launching the smear campaign against his own film calling him 'mastermind' to create buzz around the Advait Chandan directorial scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11.

Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan makes fun of Karan Johar's 50th birthday party

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 3, Kangana wrote, "I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skill fully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself, this year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway."

 

