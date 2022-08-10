Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya breaks silence on replacing Vijay Sethupathi in Aamir Khan's film

Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha-Vijay Sethupathi/File photos

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited Hindi films of this year as the audience is keenly awaiting to see how Aamir, known as Mr. Perfectionist, has remade Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump for the Indian audience.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of South star Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, and he will be portraying an army officer named Balaraju Bodi. Initially, the Vikram star Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the role before the Thank You actor replaced him.

Talking about replacing Vijay Sethupathi, Naga Chaitanya said to Koimoi, "Honestly I am not really sure about what happened with Vijay sir. They just told me that dates were a problem and nothing more than that. But from what I did understand is that when Vijay sir was supposed to play the character, they were going to design him like a Tamil-speaking boy traveling up North and you know this whole chemistry happening but with me, it became a Telugu-speaking boy because I am from AP Telangana."

When Naga Chaitanya, fondly called Chay, was asked about the comparisons with the Super Deluxe actor, he told the same portal, "So yeah in terms of comparison, not really. I think each actor is very very different. Their approach is different, their personality is different. Their sort of creative expression is different. So yeah, I look up to Vijay sir a lot, I am a huge fan of his work. He is fantastic, even in the last film I saw which is Vikram I really enjoyed his role. So that worry was never there. He was seen for what he was and I was seen for what I am."



Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha releases in theatres on August 11 and will release along with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan directed by Advait Chandan. It is said to be the biggest box office clash of the year with Aamir returning to the big screen after four years and Akshay attempting to bounce back after his two recent box office failures - Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey.