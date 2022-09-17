Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh says Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s starrer ‘isn’t a short-term film’

Credit: File photo

The Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, was one of the most anticipated films. However, the movie suffered at the box office due to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Tom Hank’s iconic film Forrest Gump, unfortunately, the film failed to impress netizens for a number of reasons. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Mona Singh, who played the character of Aamir Khan’s mother, said that the film will reach more people after it gets released on Netflix. She stated, “This isn’t a short-term film that can be labelled hit or flop. It will stay with people for a long time. I am so glad to be a part of such a sweet film.”

Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Mona reacted to the film failing to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office, and said, "I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short-term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure, I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time."

Mona further added about the response she's receiving for her character and stated. "I am on cloud nine. I am inundated with appreciation, there are messages coming from everywhere. When the shooting of the film was complete and it was edited, I remember AK (Aamir Khan) calling me and telling me how good I am. I feel so happy, this is what an actor wants eventually. You need that validation and it's pouring in big time."

Soon, after the trailer, the casting of Mona Singh as a mother to Aamir Khan's character was criticised. The leading star jumped in for defense and supported Mona. Recently, Mona also reacted to the boycott trend related to the film. Singh said, "I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian.” Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

