‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ makers break silence on rumours about changed release date, statement inside

The statement read, “Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni (sic).”

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, will be released in theatres worldwide on April 14, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, and is one of the most anticipated films.