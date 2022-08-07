Laal Singh Chaddha: Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker reviews Aamir Khan's film, gives it '5 golgappas'

Laal Singh Chaddha-Ashutosh Gowariker/File photos

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks the return of the perfectionist Aamir Khan to the big screen after four years since his last theatrical release Thugs of Hindostan came out in 2018.

Aamir has shown the Advait Chandan directorial to a few of his friends in the industry and one of them is the director Ashutosh Gowariker with whom the Dangal star collaborated for the sports drama Lagaan which is only one of the three Indian films to get nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Mother India and Salaam Bombay.

Gowariker took to his Twitter account on the morning of Saturday, August 6, and shared his review of the film giving it '5 Golgappas' as he tweeted, "5 sta... no... 5 GOLGAPPAS for #LaalSinghChaddha !! LOVED the film AND - Aamir & Kareena's performances, Atul's script adaptation, and Advait's direction!! CONGRATS to the entire Cast & Crew for creating a NOBLE FILM!".

5 sta... no...

5 GOLGAPPAS for #LaalSinghChaddha !!



LOVED the film AND - Aamir & Kareena's performances, Atul's script adaptation, and Advait's direction!!



CONGRATS to the entire Cast & Crew for a creating a NOBLE FILM!@AKPPL_Official @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios @TSeries pic.twitter.com/jBfvlAOlBD August 6, 2022

For the unversed, Aamir Khan's film has the dialogue "Maa kehti thi zindagi golgappe ki tarah hoti hai, pet bhale bharjawe, mann nahi bharta", which is a tweaked version of the dialogue from Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump whose remade rights have been bought by the actor for his upcoming film. The original dialogue in Forrest Gump is "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get."



READ | Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Prashant Bhushan, Abhishek Singhvi support Aamir Khan's film

Apart from the two main leads, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and Naga Chaitanya in the leading roles. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11 clashing with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai.