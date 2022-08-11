Laal Singh Chaddha: KRK calls Aamir Khan's film 'waahiyat', blames Shah Rukh Khan's cameo for its failure

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has finally been released in cinemas, and as feared, the film has opened to mixed reviews. On one side, critics are hailing the attempt of adapting a cult classic like Forrest Gump as 'honest.' On the other hand, there are people who are pointing out the film's sluggish second half, Aamir's unacceptable Punjabi, and the similarities in his performance.

Self-proclaimed critic KRK was among the ones who were bashing or showing his disinterest in Khan's film. On Twitter, he stated that he won't watch Khan's film. Then, his tonality towards Khan changed, as the latter arranged a special show for him in Dubai, and as per his tweet, the actor called him to watch his film.

Now, here's the main story, after watching the film, KRK stated that he won't review the film, as he can't be rude towards Aamir. So he indirectly stated that the film is bad. A few moments later, KRK started mocking LSC and named it the 'worst opener of Aamir Khan's career.' In his tweet, KRK wrote, "Film #LaalSinghChaddha has got worst opening of the year. Film is having 10% opening in B-C centres and 20% opening in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune etc. It is lowest opening of any Film of Aamir in last 10 years."

Then, he tweeted a screenshot of a message that stated cancellations of LSC due to low occupancy. KRK shared the image and wrote, "Many shows of #LaalSinghChaddha are canceled because of no audience."

KRK didn't even spare Shah Rukh Khan, and he mocked him for doing a cameo in LSC. Now as per this tweet, he has called the film 'waahiyat' and wrote, "I can’t understand, why @iamsrk has become enemy of his own career? What was the need to do a scene in a Waahiyat film #laalsinghchadda? What was the need to do a scene in another disaster #Brahmastra ? These scenes of flop films will definitely effect your film #Pathaan."

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh as the primary characters.