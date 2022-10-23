Laal Singh Chaddha: Kiran Rao warned Aamir Khan to reduce Punjabi in Kareena Kapoor starrer

File Photo

Bollywood star Aamir Khan returned to the big screen with the film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor, after a gap of four years. However, the actor, who is known as Mr. Perfectionish, was criticised for his Punjabi accent in the film.

Now Netflix India released a behind-the-scenes, Aamir can be seen trying hard to learn and speak Punjabi. He can be seen repeating his line oer and over. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Kiran Rao interfered and said ‘guys can we just reduce the Punjabi also? This is not a Punjabi film boss.” While talking about the high-waisted pants, Kiran stated, “I always knew that it was too much.”

Watch video:

Earlier, while speaking to media, Amir had stated, “Agar mein theth Punjabi bolunga toh baki logon ko nahi samaj aayega… aapko samaj aa jayega.”

Days after Laal Singh Chaddha failed to deliver as per expectations at the box office, in a surprise post, an apology video was shared on the official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions Thursday night. The film's lead cast -- Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, had been mired in controversy ahead of the film's release for their controversial statements made in the past leading to Laal Singh Chaddha becoming a target of the rising boycott trend on social media. All of the negative publicity around the film and the call to boycott, apparently contributed to the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha.

The clip shared on Aamir Khan Productions is an apology which begins with the words 'Michami Dukkadam', roughly translating to 'if I've offended you in any way...I seek your forgiveness'. This is followed by a voice which can be heard saying the words which appear on the screen as "Hum sab insan hai aur galtiya humse hi hoti hai...kabhi bol se...kabhi harkato se...kabhi anjaane mein...kabhi gusse mein, kabhi majak mein...kabhi nahi baat karne se...agar main kisi bhi kisi bhi tarah se aapka dil duhakya ho...toh mann vachan kaya se sama mangte hoo (All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times jokingly, we do it unintentionally, even at times when we are angry and also through the times when we don't speak. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being)."

