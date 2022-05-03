Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan: Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will soon be releasing his own podcast, Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan. The actor is leaving no chance to promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which will also star Kareena Kapoor.

Aamir Khan, who is known for his creative bent of mind when it comes to film marketing and promotions, this time has another idea up his sleeve for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is all set to release his first podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan.

The move will allow Aamir to communicate and connect with the audience as he will discuss Laal Singh Chaddha, behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set, and other such intriguing Laal Singh Chaddha stories.

The first Aamir Khan podcast is expected to be out on May 5 and will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.

It is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Aamir and Kareena are starring in the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and the first song, Kahani, was released this week. Aamir debuted the song on the radio and even engaged with the audience through the same medium. He also described how his mother, Zeenat Hussain, felt after seeing Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir stated that his mother's opinion of his work is the most significant.

Aamir revealed on RedFm show that his mother saw Laal Singh Chaddha during the film's test screenings. His mother 'loved' the movie and told him not to cut anything from it, according to the superstar. When his mother doesn't appreciate his work, Aamir reveals what she says. He indicated that she analyzes things objectively. As Aamir put it, "Ammi ka pehla reaction main hamesha leta hu uske baad bachhon ka leta hu. (I always consider my mother's reaction first, then my children's.)" (With inputs from IANS)