Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's why Aamir Khan thought Kareena Kapoor Khan will 'run away' from film's shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A recent video from the Laal Singh Chaddha set shows how Aamir Khan worried Kareena Kapoor would 'run away' from the film. They can be seen discussing the song in the video that Kareena Kapoor posted in advance of the single Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi's release.

Kareena can be heard singing along in the opening moments of the video, telling the camera team that it is her favourite song from the film. At the second segment of the video, Aamir can be seen in a recording studio sporting the Laal Singh Chaddha appearance, which includes a thick beard, long hair, and a blue cap. He is shown indicating with his phone that the song “Ye gaana sunke Kareena ne bola 'this is the song of the decade. Ye ab main usko sunauga toh boligi, yeh kya kardia. Heroine apni bhaag jayegi"

Check out the viral video here:

Advait Chandan, directed Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, a recreation of Robert Zemeckis' Forrest Gump from 1994, follows the progression of various historical events through the viewpoint of a guy with limited intellectual capacity, but with a Bollywood twist.

The part of Robin Wright's love interest opposite Tom Hanks in the Hollywood adaptation is played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in this Bollywood adaptation.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions are backing Laal Singh Chadha, which also stars Naga Chaitanya. On August 11, the movie is slated for a theatrical release.

The soundtrack was written by Pritam, who also composed the music, while the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.